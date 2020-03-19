Treva Williams Burnett
Treva B. Williams Burnett, 87, former resident of Brookhaven Drive, resident of Brookdale Assisted Living, widow of Del Pleasant Burnett to whom she was married for more than 65 years, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hospice House.
Born September 22, 1932, in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Woodward Williams and Jessie Wrightson Williams. She retired from Parke-Davis/Professional Medical Products.
A member of Woodfields Baptist Church, she was also very active with Disaster Preparedness in Greenwood for over 37 years and loved to travel and attend the races in Florida.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Burnett Moss and husband Stanley of Greenwood; a son, Rickey Burnett and wife Tina of Longwood, FL; an adopted daughter, Laura Fisher and husband, Barry; three brothers, Gene Williams and Duck Williams and wife Loretta, all of Greenwood and Wayne Williams and wife Jeanie of Maryland; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Diane B. Lomax-Middleton and a grandson, Joshua Burnett.
Private graveside services will be conducted Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Todd Polatty officiating.
The family is at the home of Brenda and Stanley Moss, 405 Bent Creek Road.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brookdale Assisted Living, 1408 Parkway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Burnett family.