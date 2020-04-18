Travis Dale Calliham, Sr., 48, of 1120 A Rockhouse Road, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Peggy Elaine Lewis Spence and the late Larry Dale Calliham. He was employed by Outdoor Creations and was a US Army National Guard veteran, where he served during the Desert Storm in Germany. Travis was a member of Emerald Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother of North Augusta are his children, Heather Dawn Calliham, Travis Dale Calliham, Jr., Christian Britton Calliham, Tyler Jacob Calliham, all of Greenwood, and Justin Duane Calliham of Saluda; brother, Troy Duane Calliham (Sheila) of Waterloo; and granddaughter, Avery Diane Calliham.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.