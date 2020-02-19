Tony Patterson
Tony Lee Patterson, 51, of 1317 Old Abbeville Highway, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Clarence Patterson and the late Connie Barton Patterson.
Surviving in addition to his father are his siblings, Chandra Bratcher (Michael). Jamie Patterson, and Jason Patterson (Pollyann); five nephews; three nieces and one great-nephew.
A private graveside service will be held.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Tony’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.