Tony Clinkscales
Tony Randall Clinkscales, 56, of 108 Freeway Road, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of James and Ora-Belle Medlock Clinkscales. He was employed by Sheet Metals of America and was a member of Harris Baptist Church. Tony’s passion was hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his father and mother, James and Ora-Belle, of Greenwood are his sister, Sharon Clinkscales Steele of Hodges; brother, Terry Lynn Clinkscales of Greenwood; stepson, Brent Miller of Ninety Six; and best friend, Doug Bohler.
Tony was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Clinkscales.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday. At that time the service can be viewed as a live stream by visiting Tony’s life tribute at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
The family is at the home of his mother and father, 216 Woodlawn Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.