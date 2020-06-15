Toney Ray Griffin
Toney Ray Griffin, 75, of 683 Grier Street, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Julia Clem Cook and Earl H. Cook. He retired from CPW as superintendent of the water department and a US Army veteran, where he served during the Vietnam Era. Toney was a lifelong Clemson Tiger fan and a member of New Market Baptist Church.
Surviving are his brother Arthur “Cooter” Maurice Cook and his wife, Barbara Phelps Cook of Greenville.
Memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646 or the Shriners Hospital (www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Griffin family.