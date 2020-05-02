DUE WEST — Anthony 'Toney' McGrath Storey, Sr., 79, of Due West, husband of Katherine 'Kitty' Ballinger Storey, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. He was born in Calhoun Falls to the late Ted and Lillian McGrath Storey.
A 1958 graduate of McCormick High School, Toney received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Erskine College, class of 1968. A devoted father, he assisted as a Cub Scout leader, as well as a coach of his sons' little league teams. Toney retired as a sergeant from the South Carolina Army National Guard with 26 years of honorable service. He was employed with DHEC and retired after a 42-year career. In 2011, Toney began his current tenure with the Due West Town Council where he was involved with the Police Committee. An active member of Due West ARP Church, Toney served as a deacon, an elder, a senior high youth group leader and a volunteer with the cemetery committee. As an associate of Harris Funeral Home and Calhoun Falls Funeral Home, his pleasant and approachable demeanor was easily apparent. Toney's enthusiastic support of Clemson athletics was evident with his continual IPTAY membership and faithful attendance at games.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Storey.
Toney is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kitty, of the home; his sons, Mac Storey (Brie) of Columbia and John W. Storey (Alice) of Greenwood; two brothers, Derry Storey (Patricia) and Bert Storey (Marylene), all of Plum Branch; and three grandchildren, Cora Lillian, Amelia, and Michael.
Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, May 2, 2020 between the hours of 9:00AM - 4:00PM at Harris Funeral Home in Abbeville. Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Troy City Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Draffin, Rev. Dr. Barry Eller and Minister Jawoski Wright officiating.
The family is at the home in Due West.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Toney, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
