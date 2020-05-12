Walter Thomas "Tommy" Ridlehuber Jr., 65, resident of Oxford Road, formally of Gainesville, TX, husband of Lora Estes Ridlehuber, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born January 27, 1955 in Edinburg, TX, he was the son of the late Walter Thomas Ridlehuber, Sr. and Mary Emma Donnelly Ridlehuber. Tommy was an avid golfer, woodworker, water skier, and enjoyed working with stained glass. He was a US Army veteran and was a self-employed contractor.
Tommy was a member of South Main Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a daughter, Sarah Morrow and husband Heath of Ninety Six; three grandchildren, Mary Grace Morrow, Scout Morrow and Izzy Morrow; two sisters Roslyn R. Eugster (Don) and Mary E. Cheney (Doug) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two children Walter Craig and Jessica Ridlehuber and one sister Penny Lee Steinke.
Private memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral home Chapel, with the Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
