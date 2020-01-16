Tommy Parks
Tommy Parks, 74, of 324 Cokesbury Street, widow of Dorothy Mae Parks, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late Chalmers Betty Parks and the late Jessie Lee Boozer.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Dorothy Sue (James) Johnson Jr. of High Point, NC; one brother, Marion (Benny Mae) Parks of Greenwood; one sister, Betty Jean Lawson of Westland, Michigan; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Chapel of Robinson and Son Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.