LITHIA SPRING, GA — Tommy Junior Clinkscales, age 65, of Lithia Spring, GA, formally of Calhoun Falls, passed Tuesday. He was the son of Geneva Clinkscales and the late Willie Clinkscales. Survivors include two daughters Cortessa and Crystal Bryant, one son Travis Bryant, five sisters Sara Wideman, Rebecca Holland, Shirley Clinkscales, Bonnie Bryant, and Shirley Jones, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Brownoh A.M.E. Church Calhoun Falls. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home of Anderson, SC, is in charge of arrangements. The family is at 304 Lee Street, Calhoun Falls. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com