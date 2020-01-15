Tommie Lee Lites Jr., 69, of 216 Ashcroft Drive, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Tommie Lee Lites Sr. and the late Verda Leverette Lites. He was preceded in death by two sons, Limone Lites and Tommie V. Lites.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son Mark Lites of Greenwood; one brother, Stoney Lites of Greenwood; one sister Doris Sussewell of Philadelphia; one grandson, Kashmir Lites; four granddaughters, Shanya Settles, Christina Moton, Ariel Lites and Makaela Lites and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Joseph Brinson. The family is at the home, 216 Ashcroft Drive. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.