OXON HILL, Md. — Mr. Tommie Lee (Bo) Jones, Jr., 77, son of the late Tommie Lee Jones, Sr. and the late Frances Ola Settles Jones Wright was born in Edgefield County, SC. He passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Virginia Hospital Center.
He received his education in the public schools of Edgefield County, South Carolina and a former of member of Liberty Spring Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC.
He is survived by; 2 daughters, Phyllis Denise Logan, Waldorf, MD and Wanda (Timothy) Baker, Quince, MA; 3 grandchildren and one great-grand; 3 sisters, Geneva Jones Stevens, Plum Branch, SC, Mary (Willie) Moton, Edgefield, SC and Alice Vaughn, Augusta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - Viewing: 10:00 A.M. - Virtual Worship: 11:00 A.m. Live streaming at www.stricklandfuneralservices.com
Strickland Funeral Services of 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland is assisting the Jones Family