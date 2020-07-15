MCCORMICK — Mr. Timothy Wilson Sr., 61, of 103 N. Walnut Street, died on July 11, 2020. He is survived by one son, Timothy Wilson, Jr., one daughter, Titamia Callaham, five sisters: Faye Lewis, Elaine Wilson, Thomasena Rivers, Susan Reddick, Tracy Cunningham, one brother, Willie Floyd Wilson, four grandchildren, and a devoted companion, Valerie Black. Preceding him in death were his parents Woodrow and Jessie Mae Williams.
Funeral services are private and for immediate family only. Pubic viewing will be Friday 1-7 p.m.
Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Wilson Family.