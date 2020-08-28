Timothy R. Lee
ABBEVILLE — Mr. Timothy R. Lee, 65, of 200 Ellis Avenue, passed on August 27, 2020 at Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Edgefield, SC. He was born on March 21, 1955 to the late Katie R. Lee in Calhoun Falls, SC.
Tim was reared in the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Claudine Belcher Lee. He was a 1974 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School.
He was employed currently with Ingles Market in Abbeville. He was a faithful member of Haigler Street Church of Christ in Abbeville. He also served his community by volunteering at The Community Outreach Center. He was an avid member of the Abbeville Lions Club chapter MD 32. Timothy was a loving, gentle, kind, caring, God fearing man.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Claudine Belcher Lee and Ceree C Lee Sr., an aunt Sarah Lee Randolph and an uncle Ceree Lee Jr.
Left to cherish his loving memory is his devoted cousin and caregiver, Ethel McCier Atkinson, of Abbeville, SC. He also leaves his aunts and uncles, Marva Joyce L. Brown of Washington, DC., Michael B. Lee (Marion of Buffalo NY., Ethel R. Lee of Calhoun Falls SC, Elsie Lee Thomas (Donald) of Columbia SC, and Larkin L. Lee of Calhoun Falls SC, with a host of cousins and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday August 31, 2020 at Abbeville-White Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Haigler Street Church of Christ Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home of Ethel Atkinson, 1488 Hwy 28 S. Abbeville. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.