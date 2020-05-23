Timothy Holmes Jr.
Timothy Holmes Jr., 65, of 230 East Cambridge Avenue, Apt. 111, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late Timothy Holmes Sr. and the late Annie Mae Holloway Holmes. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by one sister Rosa Mary Aiken.
He leaves to cherish his memories two brothers, Willie Glenn of Greenville, SC and Jessie (Gladys) Holloway of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Diana Holmes of Greenwood and Cheryl Calhoun of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home of his sister Cheryl Calhoun. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.