Thomas ‘Tommy’ Trull
Thomas G. Trull “Tommy”, 77, formerly of Greenwood, SC, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Center in Metter, GA.
Born in Belmont, NC, he was a son of the late Cecil and Nellie Funderburk Trull and husband of Sheila Cockrell Trull.
Tommy was an OTR truck driver having retired from Cheeseman Trucking Co. in Fort Recovery, Ohio. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila Cockrell Trull of the home, three sons, Tommy Trull (Tami) of Greenwood, Scott Trull (Angie) of Ware Shoals, and Frank Trull of Ware Shoals, a daughter, Cynthia Saunders of Irmo, an adopted daughter, Jennifer Kirkman (Connor) of Summerville, a step-daughter, Stephanie McCary (Rickey) of Batesburg, four sisters, Ann Bandy (Bob) of Little River, Shirley Thommason (Grady) of Clover, Nancy Schultz (Billy) of Clover, and Martha Herring of Gastonia, NC, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Willie Trull, a brother, William Trull, and a sister, Betty Griggs.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Furman Matthews Cemetery, with Reverends Jonathan Shook and Randy Ouzts officiating.
