NINETY SIX — Thomas Darrell Chrisley, 77, of 114 Pettit Drive, Ninety Six, husband of Gail Hollingsworth Chrisley, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Dewey V. and Virginia Fulmer Chrisley. He retired from Greenwood Mills and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Shawn Denise Chrisley, Tammy Ann Chrisley, and Travis Darrell Chrisley; sisters, Marilyn Nabors, and Ann Smith (Woody); brother, Venoy Chrisley (Norma); grandchildren, Brandon Lee Smith and Brittany Denise Smith; and great-grandchild, Alyna Marie Smith.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Carroll Lee and Wanda Chrisley.
A private memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. A live stream of the service will be available to view by visiting Darrell's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family will be at home.