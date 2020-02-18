PIEDMONT — Theresa Elaine Scurry, 50, of 118 Gold Finch Court, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the home of her parents, 1782 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville, SC. Born in Greenwood, she is the daughter of Luther H. Rouse and Minister Judy Richie Rouse.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents Luther H. Rouse and Minister Judy Richie Rouse; two daughters, Nytozia S. Scurry of Greer, SC, and Nytarcia S. Scurry of Piedmont, SC; two brothers, Luther Rouse of Abbeville, SC, and Lucas (Quessie) Rouse of Charlotte, NC; three sisters, Mia (Ken) Brown of Tampa, FL, Marie Doizer and Terra Rouse, both of Greenville, SC ; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, conducted by Elder Derrick Scott. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home of her parents, Luther and Minister Judy Rouse, 1782 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.