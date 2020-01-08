Theodore Aiken
Theodore Aiken, 85, of Neel Street, departed this walk of life Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC. Born November 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Jesse James Aiken and Rosa Lee Parker Aiken.
Theodore Aiken was a graduate of Brewer High School. He started his career in construction working with John Lakes Construction Company and at the same time forming his business of T-1 Carpentry. He later started working with Plant Vogtle-Southern Company, a nuclear plant in Waynesboro, GA, as a foreman where he retired. Theodore Aiken was a member of the Southeastern Carpenters Union.
He was predeceased in death by his brothers Randolph Aiken and Issac “Ike’ Aiken, sister Lillie Mae Aiken Adams and sister-in-law Clarice Aiken.
Theodore Aiken leaves to cherish his memories one son, Theodore Aiken Jr. of Greenwood, SC, two daughters Bonnie Faye (Burnell) of Greenwood, SC, and Audrey (Everette) Thompson of Fayetteville, GA; one brother Jesse (J.C.) “Topcat” Aiken and one sister, Barbara Jean Aiken Dean, both of Greenwood, SC, one brother-in-law William (Bill) Adams of CT, eight grandchildren, Ashia Chappelle of Atlanta, GA, Shandra Aiken-Martin, Muffy (Curtis) Aiken-Griffin, and Kim Aiken, all of Greenwood, SC, Adrienne (Marquis) Jackson of Appling, GA, Shamika (Mark) Brown of Ninety Six, SC, Burnell (Angela) Mason Jr. and Kimberly Gray, both of Greenwood, SC, three nephews, Vernon (Tamara) Aiken of Powder Springs, GA, Robert Dean and Anthony Aiken, both of Greenwood, SC, three nieces, Tamika( Winston) Fisher of Columbia, SC, Shelby Adams and Andrea Adams, both of CT, and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc., with Rev. Joseph R. Caldwell, officiating. Burial will follow at Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home of his daughter, Bonnie Faye (Burnell) Mason, 222 Ashcroft Drive. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com . Services have been entrusted to Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.