Thales Parker
SPARTANBURG — It is with great sadness that the family of Thales Parker announces his passing on March 14, 2020 at the age 69. Thales was born on November 3, 1950, to James Parker and the late Mrs. Lelia Scott Ealy in Boudreaux, South Carolina. From a young age, he and his younger brother, Tracy, were raised by their grandparents, Flim and Cora Parker of McCormick, South Carolina.
After graduating from Mims High School, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in sociology and a Master’s degree in agricultural economics at Clemson University.
A lifelong member of the Churches of God Holiness, he joined the fellowship at Bethel Church of God Holiness of Greenville in the early 1970s. He served there faithfully as a Deacon and a member of the Finance Committee for many years.
Thales loved electronics and was well-known as a self-taught computer programmer, I.T. technician and business owner. He and his late wife, Carrie, started Compu-Type in the early 1980s. In addition, he worked in I.T. support for Bellsouth for over 20 years. More recently, he worked in the tech support group for American Credit Acceptance in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his love of foreign cars and his willingness to always lend a hand to fix a friend’s computer.
Thales is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Carrie Garrison Parker, and his mother, Lelia Scott Ealy. Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his three daughters, Thalisa Parker of Chesnee, South Carolina; Deborah Parker of Columbia, South Carolina and Angela Parker of Taiwan; father, James (Pearl) Parker of Indianapolis, Indiana; one brother, Tracy (Lottie) Parker of Beaufort, South Carolina; one nephew, Richard Parker of Harrisburg, North Carolina; as well as two long-time friends, Aubrey and Tena Tucker of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Thales will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 7-8 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, located at 602 Howard Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina. A home going service will be held Saturday, March 21 at noon at Bethel Church of God Holiness, located at 504 Oscar Street in Greenville, South Carolina.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home is assisting the Parker Family.
Courtesy of Parks Funeral Home, Greenwood, SC.