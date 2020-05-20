WARE SHOALS — Terry Crawford, 65, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carvin Crawford, Jr. and siblings, David Crawford and Janice Crawford.
He is survived by two sons, Jarva Crawford and Codey Gatlin, mother, Bobbie Nell Crawford and wife, LeKenda Crawford, sister, Martha Grant.
Funeral services are noon, Friday at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service and viewing is Thursday from 3-7 p.m. The family is at the home of his mother, 71 Audubon Road, Ware Shoals, SC.
Services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.