Terry C. Latimer
Terry C. Latimer, 67, of 115 Colonial Drive, husband of Janet Allen Latimer, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Albert and Etrulia Davis Latimer. He was employed with Capsugel for thirty years and a member of Harris Baptist Church. Terry was an avid golfer and fisherman and loved spending time with his friends at the “Bojangles breakfast club.”
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his sister, Sandra Ivey (Alan) of Lincolnton, GA; brothers, William “Kenny” Latimer (Brenda) of Honea Path and Lewis Walker (Betty) of Greenwood; special nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved and called him “Uncle T.”
He was preceded in death by a twin brother, Berry “Buck” Latimer.
A private service will be held at Harris Baptist Church. The service will be available to view on Friday by visiting Terry’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.