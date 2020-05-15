Teresa D. Henderson, 78, of 128 Old Sample Street, husband of Wilson Henderson, departed this walk of life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Ellis M. Freeman and the late Essie Lee Etheridge. She was a member of Prevailing Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of the home; a step-mother Minnie H. Freeman of Ware Shoals; one son, Wilson Henderson, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; one daughter, Stephanie (Wilbert) Morton of the Promise Land Community; one sister, Carolyn Freeman-Evans of Columbia, SC; a god-daughter, Yvette Gray of the Promiseland Community; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences can be sent to robson@nctv.com.