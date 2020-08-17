Teddy Nicholas Jordan
Teddy Nicholas Jordan, 60, of 124 Callison Road, husband of Connie Timmerman Jordan, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood on June 23, 1960, Teddy was the son of the late Charles Raymond Jordan and Mary Viola Price Jordan. He was employed with DSI Security at Capsugel and was formerly employed by Grendel Mill and Greenwood Mills. He attended Restoration Ministries.
Teddy is survived by his wife of the home; his son, Charles Christopher Jordan (Faith Ann); a sister, Linda White (Al); stepbrother, Robert Timmerman (Caridad); and grandchildren, Crayton Gracia Ann Jordan, Braeylen Fay Jordan and Michael Storm Smith-Jordan, all of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Taylor and Patricia Williams and brother, Larry Price.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kenneth Rabon and the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed by visiting Teddy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Restoration Ministries, PO Box 1774, Greenwood, SC 29648.