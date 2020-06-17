Tashekia Naquendrial Moore
MCCORMICK — Tashekia Naquendrial Moore, 41, of McCormick, SC, passed on June 13, 2020, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC. She was born on July 6, 1978 in Greenwood, SC, to Albert Gilyard Sr. and Jannie Moore. She was preceded in death by her brother, Torain Gilyard. She was a member of Shiloh AME Church and a graduate of McCormick High School class of 1996. Tashekia loved to dance and was the life of the party to her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Ja’Kenzie Moore and Drekevious Moore, both of McCormick, SC; one daughter, Tykeihdra Parks of McCormick, SC; four brothers, Kendrick Moore and Albert Gilyard, Jr. both of McCormick, SC, Tikeyto Moore of Greenville, SC, and James Harris of Richmond, VA; two sisters, Tymekico Moore of McCormick, SC, and Tomeka Davis of North Augusta, SC; three special cousins, Saul Kent of McCormick, SC, Tymeshia Hill and Keyiona Hill, both of Greenwood, SC; three-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at Shiloh AME Church. The service will be private for immediate family only. The family will receive friends at the home of her brother, Kendrick Moore, 175 Paul Freeman Sr. Road McCormick, SC.
Services entrusted to Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC 29835.