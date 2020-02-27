Taniko Kenyetta Davis
Taniko Kenyetta Davis, 32, of 101 Peachtree Street, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Mark Davis and the late Felicia Rayford. She was an employee of ZF Transmission and a member of Springfield Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories her father Mark Davis of the home; two sisters, Markyaylla Davis of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Kanesha Tolbert of Greenwood; one god daughter, Alayah Roman of Greenwood and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Willie K. Cannady. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery.
The family will at the home 101 Peachtree Street and the home of an aunt Wonder Crawford, 320 Pinehurst Drive. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc