NINETY SIX — Thomas Walker Able Sr. "T.A.", 62, of 202 Sirrine Street, Ninety Six, husband of Denise Suits Able, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Jessie Mae Walker and the late Richard Able. He was employed with Able's Furniture and a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 46 years are his children, Tonya Alewine (Travis) of Ninety Six and T.J. Able (Brandi) of Greenwood; brothers, Ricky Able (Robbie) and Mark Able (Jane), both of Ninety Six; grandchildren, Timothy Oliver (Emily), Tanya Wooten (Shane), Tierra Oliver (Zack), and Bella Harwood; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn McDonald and granddaughter, Shayla McDonald.
A private family service will be held with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. A live streaming of the service will be available on T.A.'s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.