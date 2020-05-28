HAMPTON, GA. — Mrs. Sweetie Belle Aiken, 88, passed May 21, 2020 at her home in Hampton, GA. A native of Abbeville County, she was born on February 2, 1932 to the late Joe Power and Mary Elizabeth Watts Power. Sweetie was the wife of William L. Aiken. She was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church of Hodges, SC.
She is survived by her husband, William Lowery Aiken of the home; one son, William Earl Aiken of the home; three daughters, Eva A. Williams of Hampton, GA, Elaine A. Riley of the home, and Patricia A. Graham of San Antonio, TX; one brother, Amos "Boone" Power of Abbeville, SC; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
Private services will be at noon Saturday and graveside will be at 1 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC. Public viewing will be from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday. The family is at 131 Harrisburg Street, Abbeville, SC 29620. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.