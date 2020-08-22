Swain Bowen
ANTREVILLE — Swain W. Bowen, 62, of the Antreville Community, husband of Lisa Moore Bowen, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Abbeville to Cornelia Gable Bowen and the late Bobby W. Bowen.
Swain graduated from Dixie High School, class of 1976, as well as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1979. He retired from Trades Industrial Company, Inc. in Mauldin after over 20 years of dedicated service. Swain had a passion for farming and many happy hours were spent on his tractor. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and the Abbeville Cattlemen’s Association.
Swain is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa, of the home; two daughters, Kelsey Todd (Gregory) of Simpsonville and Jenea Bowen of Dallas, TX; his mother, Cornelia, of Antreville; two brothers, Dwight Bowen and Leland Bowen (Sabra), of Antreville; a sister, Melanie Kennedy (Billy) of Donalds; and his granddaughter, Magnolia Todd.
The family will receive friends 2:00PM — 3:00PM, Monday, August 24, 2020 in Shiloh United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at 3:00PM in the church cemetery with Rev. Amanda Taylor officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Swain, may be sent to Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dwight Bowen, 104 Maple St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
