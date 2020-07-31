CALHOUN FALLS — Susie Mae Bryant, 78, of 109 Cedar Lane, departed this walk of life on July 28, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care. She was born in Elberton GA, on September 19, 1941 to the late Sarah Bryant. She had a sweet spirit and loved her family. She was the church mother of McAllister Chapel Holiness Church, a leader of the choir, a missionary, and an Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah Bryant, two sisters Geraldine Truitt and Mamie Lee Cade and one brother James Isom.
Left to cherish her memories are six daughters; Sarah Bryant, Floride Cade, Martha (Laprell) Crockett, Phyllis (Timothy) Morgan, all of Calhoun Falls; four sons; Frank Bryant of Athens GA, Jerry Bryant of Anderson SC., Willie (Latice) Bryant of Elberton GA, Rev. Bobby (Varonda) Bryant of Simpsonville SC. Also reared in the home were Willie Mae Tatum, Charlie Mae Norman, Irene Bryant, Mozelle Bryant, James Bryant Jr, David (Bonnie) Bryant Sr., Pearlie Ann Bryant, Patricia (Tracy) Rountree, Michael Bryant, and Mary(Johnny)Jackson; thirty four grandchildren, a host of great-grands and great-grea- grands and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be noon Monday, August 3, 2020 at McAllister Chapel Holiness Church cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.