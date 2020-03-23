Susie Louden
Susie Jane Arnold Louden, 93, of 1415 Parkway Drive, widow of Joe Louis Louden, entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home with Bishop Emanuel Officiating.
Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday
The family is at their respective homes
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Louden family.