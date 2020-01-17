Susanna Chatos
Susanna Chatos, 57, of 2319 Montague Avenue Ext., passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Violet Cox Chatos and the late Angelo Tom Chatos. She was a member of New Spring Church.
Surviving in addition to her mother of the home are her sisters, Pam Thomas, Toula Allen (Vernon), Sia Pickell (David), all of Greenwood, and Diane Harrison (Grant) of Belton; brother, Steve Hamby (Sheree) of Salem; six nephews; four nieces; ten great-nephews; seven great-nieces; and one great-great-niece, who were the loves of her life.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Self Regional Cancer Center.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Hamby, Heath Hamby, Devon Pickell, Cody Giles, Anthony Branyon, Tyler Davis, Matthew Clark, and Rich Christian.
Honorary escort will be her motorcycle family.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 330 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family is at the home.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Susanna’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.