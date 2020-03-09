STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — Susan Lynne Huff Rush, 64, wife of Lee Rush of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away while visiting family in Greenwood.
Born in Fort Benning, GA, she was the daughter of the late Colonel Gilmon Huff and Nina L. E. Hicks Huff. She was of the Methodist faith and was a graduate of Lander University, where she had been the editor of Review 77, the college's literary review magazine. After college, Mrs. Rush worked as a high school teacher and then a patient coordinator with Emory Cardiac Care Center. She decided to stay home after the birth of their daughter.
In addition to her husband of the home, she is survived by her daughter, Emilie Rush of Stone Mountain, GA, and her father-in-law, Archie Lee Rush Sr. of Greenwood. She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Doris Rush and sister-in-law, Karen Rush.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes and has requested that any memorials be made to the Atlanta Humane Society at 981 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 or by phone at 404-974-2895.
