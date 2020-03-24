Sue Morgan Ballard
SHOALS JUNCTION — Sue Morgan Ballard, 85, widow of Roy Jasper Ballard, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Ruby Lee Morgan. She was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. Sue was employed at Riegel Textile Co. of Ware Shoals for many years and was retired from Chiquola Manufacturing Company of Honea Path.
Surviving are four daughters, Deborah (Rex) Ashley of Honea Path, Rita Lusk of Shoals Junction, Barbara (Wayne) Quarles of Shoals Junction, and Sandy Lowe of Anderson, four grandchildren, Matthew Ashley (Laura), Brent Quarles (Tonya), Michel Hinton, and Blake Morton, and three great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by a brother Buck Morgan and a sister, Selma Denny.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Mark Lowe officiating. The family requests that due to the current limits on assemblies those who are not family members or participating in the service watch the service online at ParkerWhitePruitt.com at a later time.
The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander St., Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com