Tyler Stone Shealy, 22, of 105 Rock Creek Drive, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Paige Shealy and Eric McMahan and Ty and Jill Goldman. Stone was a 2016 Greenwood High School graduate. He received his Welding Certificate from Piedmont Technical College and was employed with TICI. He played soccer for the Toros; enjoyed shooting guns, mechanics, and welding; and loved Clemson Tiger football.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his sisters, Katie Goldman and Drayton Goldman; brothers Madison Shealy and Patrick McMahan; grandparents, Peggy Goldman Joyce, Tony and Diane Shealy, and Dwight and Sherry Livingston; and great grandparents, Lawt McMahan and Martha Stockman.
A private memorial service will be held at Gospel Light Baptist Church and that service will be available to view on Friday, May 22, 2020 by visiting Stone's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, c/o Tyler Stone Shealy, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.