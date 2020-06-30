Steven Anthony Crawford
Steven Anthony Crawford, 27, of Ware Shoals, died at his home June 26, 2020. Born in Greenwood on February 4, 1993, he was the son of Pamela Vermillion, Mark Crawford Jr., and Peggy Sue Lollis of Ware Shoals. Steven was a music and guitar enthusiast. Surviving in addition to his parents are his five brothers Tyler Crawford of Pelzer, Austin Crawford of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brycen Willis of Ware Shoals, Preston Vermillion of Ware Shoals, and Marshall Vermillion of Donalds, and three sisters Amber Phillips (Tony) of Due West, Kelsey Crawford of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Zoey Crawford of Ware Shoals. He had three special nephews, grandparents Marty and Vickie Crain of Ware Shoals, the late Steve Loggins of Ware Shoals and Deborah and the late Mark Crawford Sr. of Waterloo.
Memorial services will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Hodges on Wednesday, July 1 at 2 p.m.