GRAY COURT — Steve Carl Walters, 40, of Gray Court, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of Steven Willie Walters and Alicia Grace West Sapp. Steve worked for Stone Brook Associates and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his father of Gray Court and his mother and stepfather, Ricky of Seymour, IN, are his children, Kaitlin Walters (DJ) of Saluda, Emlea Walters of Hodges and Jake Walters of Whitmire; two sisters, Karen Koon (Wayne) and Amanda Hurley (Kevin), both of Gray Court; and two grandchildren, Maysen and Jaxsen Morgan.
A private family service will be held. The service will be livestreamed 2 p.m. on Saturday by visiting Steve's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com where you may also send condolences to the family.