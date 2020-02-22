Steven Peter Kettner, 66, of 1114 Woodlawn Road, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Francis John and Mary Mae Mahina Kettner. He was employed by Aldrich Machine Company and was Catholic.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Navey (Douglas) of Greenwood and Melissa Husk Jurik (Mike) of Fox Lake, IL; sister, Kathy Pantisano of Abbeville; brothers, Mark Kettner of Michigan, Tim Kettner, and Kevin Kettner, both of Abbeville; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A private memorial service will be held.
The family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood. SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.