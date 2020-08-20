NINETY SIX — Stanley Warren Turner, 65, of 327 Mill Cabin Road, Ninety Six, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Albert Olin "Big O" Turner, Jr. and Rebecca "Becky" Watson Turner. Stan received his degree in Psychology from Lander University and was a retired real estate agent. He was a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Gray Turner (Tori) of Greenwood; his sisters, Beverly Turner of Ninety Six and Deidre Molden (Clay) of Greenwood and a grandson, Henry Turner of Greenwood.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Al Turner.
A private family service will be held later.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.