Stanley Thomas Hammond Jr.
Stanley Thomas Hammond Jr., 92, of Greenwood, widower of Nellie Roberts Hammond of 61 years of marriage, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Ninety Six, he was the son of the late Stanley Thomas Hammond, Sr. and Helen Hammond. Stanley was a U. S. Army veteran, where he served during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He retired from Greenwood Mills-Durst Plant, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club and was a lifetime member of the former Whitehall Church of God.
Surviving are two daughters, Sheila Werts (Doug) and Maxine Horne (Mike), both of Ninety Six; two sons, Thomas Hammond (Lottie) of Greenwood and Mike Hammond (Shana) of Mauldin; eight grandchildren, Kris Brewer, Gloria Timmerman, Bryan Werts, Wayne Boddie, Tabby Hamby, Kinley Hammond, Lundon Hammond, Roman Hammond and seven great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Terry Bailey officiating. The service will be live streamed and viewed by visiting Stanley’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
The family is at the home of his granddaughter, Kris Brewer, 623 Stonewood Drive, Greenwood.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Ruth Tolbert, NHC and Hospice House for their love and compassion shown to Stanley.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.