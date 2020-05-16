ABBEVILLE — Speed Hall, Sr., 67, of Abbeville, husband of Kathy Mabry Hall, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Abbeville to Edward C. Hall, Sr. and the late Mary Wiley Hall.
A 1971 graduate of Abbeville High School, Speed honorably served his country in the United States Army with the 25th Infantry Division - Tropic Lightening as a radio mechanic. He was employed with West Carolina Telephone Company and retired after 37 years of dedicated service. Speed enjoyed watching sports, especially cheering on the Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves. An outdoorsman, he could often be found fishing, riding his motorcycle or tending to his yard, plants and honeybees. Time spent with his precious family brought him much happiness. His grandchildren, who affectionately called him 'Big Papa,' were the lights of his life. Speed was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Robbie Hall Lawton.
Speed is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy; two sons, Speedy Hall (Jennifer) and Jammie Hall, all of Abbeville; his father, Edward Hall (Pat) of Elberton; four brothers, Jody Hall of Donalds, Eddy Hall (Lynn), Travis Hall (Carol), all of Abbeville and Durand Hall (Robin) of Saluda; brothers-in-law, Tommy Lawton of Abbeville, Pastor Bobby Mabry (Kim) of Ware Shoals and Scooter Brown (Annette) of Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Rhonda Hesson of Abbeville; two grandchildren, Aedan and Kyler; many special nieces and nephews; and a wide circle of extended family and friends, including his West Carolina family.
A service to celebrate Speed's life, with military honors, will be 3:00PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Alvin Hodges and Pastor Bobby Mabry officiating. The service will be live-streamed and may be accessed by visiting https://www.harrisfuneral.com/obituary/Speed-Hall.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Speed, may be sent to American Cancer Society, c/o Conway Shirley, 144 Winona Church Rd., Donalds, SC 29638.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Hall family.