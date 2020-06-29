Sonny Leopard
Homer Alston “Sonny” Leopard, 78, of 102 Biltmore Street, husband of Joyce Reynolds Leopard, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Homer and Mamie Lee Hodges Leopard. Sonny was retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He attended Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 45 years; a son, Brad Leopard (Melissa); a sister, Glendine Lawton (John) of Greenwood; brothers, Royce Leopard (Ruth) of Hodges and Tony Leopard (Kathy) of Abbeville; and two grandchildren.
A private service will be held, which will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday by visiting Sonny’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church, Youth Fund, 716 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC 29649.