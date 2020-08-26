Sonny Keyser
WATERLOO — Patrick “Sonny” Dale Keyser Jr., of 21 Dodson Lane, Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Patrick Dale Keyser, Sr. and Amanda Raines White. He was employed with Sudduth Construction and Remodeling, LLC and was of the Baptist faith. Sonny enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Surviving are his mother, Amanda White and stepfather, Kenneth White of the home; father, Dale Keyser, Sr. of Laurens; and sisters, Crystal Cannon of Greenwood and Kaitlyn Keyser of Joanna.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marc Strickland officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Sonny’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is at the home.