Simon Allen
Simon Allen, 78, of 403 East Henrietta Avenue, died February 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Abbeville, SC, March 14, 1941 a son of the late Nathaniel Allen, Sr. and Fannie Thomas-Allen.
He retired from Reigal Textiles after many years of faithful service.
He was a member of Pine Grove AME Church in Hodges, SC.
Surviving are three sons, Tony Allen (Chandra) of Simpsonville, SC , Simon Allen, Jr. of Honea Path, SC, and Odell Covington of Atlanta, GA; three daughters, Lucille (Sam) Tate of Ware Shoals, SC, Valeria Carter of the home and Sonja Jackson of Augusta, GA; three sisters, Fannie Courtney, Hattie Dewitt, Mattie Goodwin, Kathy Jordan of Augusta, GA; 23 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Viewing for Mr. Allen will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 542 Laney Walker Blvd., Ext., Augusta, GA 30901.
Services will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 202 at S.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the home, 403 East Henrietta Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646