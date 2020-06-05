Silas Childs Jr.
NINETY SIX — Silas Childs Jr., 66, of 305 Julian Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a strong battle with cancer.
Silas was born on November 30, 1953 in Ninety Six, SC, Dyson section, and was a lifelong resident. Silas was a devoted employee for many years for Greenwood Mills and Piggly Wiggly of Ninety Six. He was a retiree and devoted member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church in Ninety Six. There he served as chairman of the Deacon Board. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School, Class of 1972.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Silas Childs Sr. and the late Mamie Carroll Childs; one sister, Frances Childs Wallace and one brother, Willie (Sandra) Earle Childs.
He leaves to cherish in his memories, his loving and devoted wife, Shirley Ann Childs of 44 years; one son, Silas (Keisha) Childs, III of Greenwood; four daughters, Michelle (Toney) Conway of Ninety Six, Donita (Marquis) Clinkscales and Nicole (Mark Davis) Childs, both of Greenwood and Kendra (Sherman Smith) Childs of the home; one brother, Arthur F. Childs of Ninety Six; one sister, Bertha Lee Pope of Ninety Six; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two uncles; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and close friends to mourn his passing.
Silas was a devoted man of God that nurtured that love in his family, friends, church and all who he met. He loved to sing, write, teach, and included time to help the community. He imprinted an indelible mark on many lives and will be missed dearly.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.