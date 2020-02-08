Lucian D. "Shorty" Adams, 94, former resident of 175 Highland Drive, resident of Emerald Gardens, husband of Blanche Morrow Adams, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Hospice House.
Born December 6, 1925, in Johnston, he was a son of the late James T. and Ida Lee Casey Adams. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and was a US Navy Veteran of World War II, having served in the South Pacific as a Gunners Mate aboard the USS Quincy. He participated in the shelling of the Japanese coast and was present at the signing of the Peace Treaty in Tokyo Harbor.
Mr. Adams arrived in Greenwood after the war and worked in various jobs until finding work with the J. Hearst Coleman Company Engineers, with whom he started at the bottom and worked his way up to being a SC Professional Land Surveyor. He would later work with both Greenwood County and Greenwood City in a joint capacity for both agencies as engineer and would retire from the City of Greenwood in 1990, as the City Engineer.
A member of Laurel Baptist Church, he was also a former deacon and member of the Men's Adult Sunday School Class, and served his church diligently. He was also a member of the SC Society of Engineers, the SC Society of Professional Land Surveyors and the Kiwanis Club of Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to his wife of more than 71 and a half years, are a daughter, Lynn A. and husband Rev. James Rodgers of Greenwood; two sons, Lucian D. "Danny", Jr. and wife Linda Adams of Campobello, SC, and Eugene M. and wife Rayne Adams of Greenwood; a sister, Joyce A. Quattlebaum; two grandsons, James D. Baker and Joshua T. Rodgers; two granddaughters, Casey D. Rodgers and Abbigail N. Adams; and a great-grandson, Hyatt Thomas Rodgers.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl A. Baker; a sister, Lois A. Cushing, and four brothers, Thomas Ray Adams, James H. Adams, Charles L. Adams and Ronald L. Adams.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Monday at Laurel Baptist Church with Rev. James Rodgers officiating. Private burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Rodgers, Jamie Baker, Rudy Adams, Frank Eddy, Larry Cook, Jack Atkins, Jack Latham and Bernie Rush.
Honorary escort will be past and present Deacons of Laurel Baptist Church, members of the Men's Adult Sunday School Class, Employees of the Building Department and officers of the City of Greenwood with whom he worked, along with Carroll Davis and Frank Boland.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 12:30 to 2:00 pm Monday afternoon.
Mr. Adams will be at Blyth Funeral Home and will be placed in the church at 12:00 noon Monday.
Memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Road, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
