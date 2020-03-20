STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Shirley Ruth Graham Watts, 83, of 542 Martin Road, widow of Jimmy Lee Watts Sr., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sandy Springs Health and Rehab Center. Born in Saluda, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas "Dobe" Graham and the late Wilma Scurry Triplin.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Jimmy Lee (Cynthia) Watts Jr.; two sisters, Annie Culbreath of Austell, GA, and Cora Bell Chinn of Johnston, SC; several grandchildren, Sirmarco (Lachandra) Watts of Greenwood and Mario Watts of Stone Mountain, GA; several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 11 am. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Danny Webb. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home. There will be no public viewing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.