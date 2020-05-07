Shirley Price Campbell
HONEA PATH — Shirley Mae Price Campbell, 84, widow of Maxie Earl Campbell, formerly of Taylor Road, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at NHC of Clinton.
Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Wilton and Lilly Mae Horne Price. She was a member of Broadmouth Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Danny (Debbie) Bone of Hot Springs AK; a step-son, Trampus (Janet) Campbell of Donalds; a step-daughter, Earline (Terry) Davis of Donalds; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by two sons, Tony Bone and Charles Baron Campbell, a daughter, Sherry Bone, and two brothers, Billy and David Price.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Garden of Memories, with Rev. Justin Phillips officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.