Shirley Kingsmore
Shirley Juanita Kingsmore, 74, of 5321 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, widow of Glenn Carey Kingsmore, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Eugene and Elsie Adams Price. Shirley was retired from Moore Business Forms and was a member of Augusta Highway Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Glenda Kingsmore of Greenwood; her son, Mike Kingsmore (Renvie) of Ninety Six; a brother, Maxie Eugene Price of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Brandy Gardner and Ronnie Gardner (Heather), both of Ninety Six and Benji Gardner of Greenville; and a niece, Ginger Faulkner of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Price and Cecil Price.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum with the Rev. Jonathan Shook officiating. The service will be recorded and available for viewing later by visiting Shirley’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 (diabetes.org).