Shirley Thompson Keown, 90, of 1110 Marshall Road, widow of Ralph D. Keown, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Ridley Park, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry Joshua Thompson and Mable Paulson Thompson. She was raised by her grandmother, Mary Ellen Thompson, her aunts, Alice Paulson Baird and Semeramis Paulson and uncles, James and John Thompson and John Baird.
Shirley graduated from P. S. DuPont High School in Wilmington DE, and from Delaware Hospital School of Nursing. Shirley was a registered nurse and enjoyed needlework, gardening and reading.
She and Ralph were married from 1951 until his death in 2016. They lived in Wilmington DE, Carmel, IN, and Greenville, SC during Ralph's career as a DuPont accountant and salesman. They retired for twenty years in Myrtle Beach SC, followed by fifteen years in Greenwood SC.
Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Keown, son-in-law James E. Beyer, of Pocasset, MA, and granddaughter, Lauran Keown Beyer of the San Francisco Bay area.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
