CALHOUN FALLS — Mrs. Shirley Lee, age 62, widow of Charles (Skipper) Lee Sr., departed this life on Saturday July 25, 2020 at her home She was the daughter of the late Jule and Annie Ruth Lewis. She was a member of Mt. Olive Church Of God Holiness, serving on the choir, secretary of the Sunday School and on the Culinary committee. She was a formerly employed at Abbeville Shirt Plant, Mohawk Industries and a compassionate caregiver. She was a 1976 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School.
Surviving are a daughter LaToya D. Lewis, grandchildren James (Jay) Brown, III and Zoey Dionna Johnson, all of Greenwood, SC; sisters Patricia Lewis, Debra (David) Thomas of Calhoun Falls, SC, Gloria (Bernard) Green of Abbeville, SC, Michelle (Troy) Washington of Washington, DC; brothers Jule Lewis of Philadelphia, PA, Rev. Richard (Diana) Lewis, Ronnie (Luella) Lewis, both of Calhoun Falls, Robert (Fannie) Lewis of Abbeville, SC, John Lewis of the Philippines and special family friends Earl Wright, Lorenzo Johnson and James (Ed) Brown Jr.
Graveside service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Garden and is for immediate family only. Please wear a mask and keep social distance. The family is at the home of her sister Gloria Green. Public viewing will be Friday from noon until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home.